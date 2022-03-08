BELMONT — Police handled 170 service calls from Feb. 28 through midday Monday.
Nine people were arrested.
Eric K. Gonyer, 38, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Donald A. Dubois, 32, of Concord, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Richard W. Scott, 70, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Audrey L. Coleman, 35, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Chad S. Renn, 37, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
David F. Braley, 52, of Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, disobeying a police officer, and misuse of registration plates.
Kelani A. Castellez, 34, of Lebanon, Maine, was arrested for driving on a revoked or suspended license.
Jason M. MacLeod, 42, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Alan R. Peterson, 33, of Northfield, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Officers made 91 motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), as well as accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Scenic Drive, and Jefferson Road.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Tee Dee Drive.
Reports of burglaries on Seavey Road, and at Winnisquam Storage were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a sex offense.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.