BELMONT — Police handled 117 service calls from Feb. 22 through midday last Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Patrick C. Strout, 32, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of simple assault and criminal mischief.
Denise M. Rufo, 47, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration. She was also arrested on a warrant.
Troy R. Marcoux, 20, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), and for drivers license prohibitions. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Patrick C. Keane, 37, of Sandwich, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving without giving proof of financial responsibility.
Caitlin A. McDaniel, 24, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Bailey G. Swinton, 25, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, disobeying an officer, and resisting arrested. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 37 motor vehicle stops, and investigated three traffic accidents on Depot Street, and one on Mile Hill Road.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Mill Street.
Reports of criminal trespass on Johnson Street, Dearborn Street, and on Depot Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Mile Hill Road.
Officers responded to one disturbance call.
