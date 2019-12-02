BELMONT — Police handled handled 109 service calls from Nov. 22 until early last Friday, Nov. 29.
Eleven people were arrested.
Maria Vallee, 36, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of theft by deception.
Patrick Sanborn, 34, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Dennis P. Greenwood Jr., 40, of Revere Place, in Franklin, was arrested on a warrant issued by Franklin police.
Isaac N. Boudreau, 23, of Crescent Street, in Laconia, was arrested for having a false inspection or registration sticker.
Ian Monroe-Belcher, 25, of Salem, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), criminal mischief, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and making a false report of an accident.
Michael D. Weaver, 39, of Route 16, in Ossipee, was arrested on warrants issued by Carroll and Merrimack superior courts, and Ossipee District Court.
Nicholas A. Ryan, 25, of Dearing Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Emma A. Wilcox, 26, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Franklin District Court.
Candee M. Dill, 32, of McGrath Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Kendra L. Peters, 4 1, no fixed address, was arrested on warrants issued by the Laconia Police Department, and Merrimack Superior Court.
Jessica R. Baker, 32, of Stark Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Two people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted six motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Hurricane Road, Church Street, and on the Laconia Bypass.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Belmont High School.
Reports of thefts on Durrell Mountain Road, and on Sleepy Hollow Lane were investigated.
Officers took reports of two possible sex offenses.
Police investigated possible drug violations on Laconia Road (Route 106), and at the Goodwill store.
A report of criminal threatening on Middle Route was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Silkwood Avenue, and on Middle Route.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.