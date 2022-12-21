BELMONT — Police handled 116 service calls from 11 a.m. Dec. 12 through 11 a.m. Monday.
Nine people were arrested.
Nicolas Didonato, 41, of Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Tiffany L. Albert, 26, of Manchester, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug, and operating after being certified as a habitual offender.
Melinda A. Bastraw, 51, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation or parole.
Devon A. Eldridge, 27, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug and on bench warrants.
Michael W. Hoffman, 43, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Jay M. Pease, 35, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of disobeying an officer and operating after being certified a habitual offender.
Colin C. Dowling, 35, of Canterbury, was arrested on bench warrants.
Jaymi L. Uphold, 29, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of driving after their license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving under the influence.
Coreen B. Gagne, 23, of Franklin, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 44 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road, Daniel Webster Highway, Depot Street and on Brown Hill Road, as well as a hit-and-run on Main Street.
Police responded to seven animal complaints.
Reports of suspicious vehicles on Gilmanton Road, at the town beach, on Pine Grove Road, at Lakes Region Casino and on Province Road were investigated.
Police received six calls to assist another department or agency.
Officers served paperwork on two occasions.
Police responded to two reports of bad checks.
A report of a burglary was investigated.
Police checked on the well-being of three residents.
Reports of suspicious persons at the town beach, at Dunkin Donuts at Belknap Marketplace, at 603 Storage, at Winnisquam Agway and on Leisure Lane were investigated.
Police responded to one domestic disturbance call.
