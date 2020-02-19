Belmont police responded to the following calls for service during the two-week period ending at 8 a.m. on Feb. 14, including 25 arrests.
Police investigated a disturbance that resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old on a criminal mischief charge as well as the arrest of Gregory T. Gilson, 19, of Judkins Drive, Belmont, on a bench warrant from Laconia District Court.
Police charged Matthew R. Greenwood, 35, of Leisure Lane, Belmont, with two counts of second-degree assault.
Police charged Clara Jane Jude, 21, of Hoyt Road, Gilford, with speeding and driving while intoxicated.
Police charged Mark. R. DeCormier, 53, of Jefferson Street, Laconia, with driving after revocation, driving with prohibitions, and speeding.
Police arrested Stephanie L. Pierce, 36, of Merrimack Circle, Webster, on a warrant for receiving stolen property.
Police charged James W. Killoran, 46, of Highland Street, Laconia, with three counts of possession of controlled/narcotic drugs.
Police arrested Andrea Lynn Cross, 47, of Mallards Landing Road, Belmont, on a parole warrant.
Police charged Monique Whitley, 34, of Lebanon Road, North Berwick, Maine, with willful concealment.
Police charged Amy M. Higgins, 41, of Shaker Road, Belmont, with bail jumping.
Police charged Robert L. Mayo, 62, of Middle Route, Belmont, with simple assault.
Police charged Jeremy J. Merrill, 44, of Route 140, Gilmanton, with operating on a suspended registration and driving after revocation.
Police arrested Corey J. Sinclair, 38, of Hicks Road, Belmont, on a Laconia Police Department warrant.
Police charged Nicole Deolinda Espinola, 21, of Farrarville Road, Belmont, with driving while intoxicated.
Police charged David E. Piper II, 48, of Merrimac Street, Laconia, with driving after revocation.
Police arrested Joel J. Orsi, 35, of Westerly Lane, Meredith, as a fugitive from justice. He was wanted by the Massachusetts State Police.
Police charged Alan T. Adams, 66, of Middle Route, Belmont, with simple assault.
Police charged Stephen P. Laboe, 28, of Woodbine Avenue, Concord, with driving after revocation and operating on a suspended registration.
Police arrested Monica Rae Kemper, 35, of Elm Street, Laconia, on an arrest warrant from Bedford and a bench warrant from Franklin District Court.
Police charged Richard J. Parker, 69, of Rand Hill Road, Alton, with driving after revocation and possession of marijuana.
Police arrested Jonathan C. Joy-Pagliarulo, 38, of Peter Court, Belmont, on bench warrants from Franklin and Concord district courts and an arrest warrant from the New Hampshire State Police.
Police charged Jason Lockrow, 37, of River Street, Franklin, with driving after revocation and disobeying an officer.
Police charged Joseph R. Martel, 23, of Church Street, Laconia, with driving while intoxicated.
Police arrested Charity L. Eddy, 45, a transient, on a Belmont Police warrant.
Police charged Andrew D. McKinnon, 18, of Oak Hill Road, Northfield, with driving after revocation.
Police investigated three reports of sex offenses.
Police investigated a report of child abuse.
Police investigated two domestic disturbances.
There was one custody dispute.
There was one report of an unwanted person.
Police investigated reported thefts on Depot Street and Gilmanton Road.
Police logged five wanted person reports.
There was one missing person report.
Police investigated a report of harassment.
Police investigated a report of identity theft.
Police investigated reports of stolen automobiles on Laconia Road and Shaker Road.
Police investigated a theft complaint.
Police investigated a fraud complaint.
Police investigated two reports of criminal trespass.
Police investigated a narcotics violation on Plummer Hill Road and Daniel Webster Highway.
Police provided five civil standbys.
Police investigated reports of disturbances on Concord Street, Leisure Lane, and Range Road.
Police investigated two neighbor disputes.
Police investigated suspicious incidents at Belmont Middle School, Daniel Webster Highway, and Gilmanton Road.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on Edith Lane, Deanna Drive, Jamestown Road, Main Street, the Laconia Bypass, Laconia Road, Orchard Hill Road, Union Road, Church Street, and Old State Road.
Police investigated reports of suspicious vehicles on Laconia Road, Arlene Drive, Jamestown Road, Daniel Webster Highway, Tioga Drive, Hemlock Drive, Higgins Drive, Corporate Drive, Depot Street, Gardners Grove Road, Horne Road, and Old State Road.
Police logged 15 alarm activations.
Police investigated 10 animal complaints.
There was a complaint of an off-highway recreational vehicle on Durrell Mountain Road.
There was one civil matter.
Police investigated hit-and-run accidents on Shaker Road, Lakewood Drive, and Depot Street.
Police investigated accidents on Depot Street, Laconia Road, Bean Hill Road, Old State Road, Plummer Hill Road, Daniel Webster Highway, Boulder Drive, and South Road.
Police logged three cases of reckless operation.
Police logged a parking violation.
There were 16 motor vehicle complaints.
Police made 87 motor vehicle stops.
Police performed four VIN verifications.
Police logged eight motor vehicle lockouts.
Police logged four disabled vehicles.
Police investigated reports of abandoned vehicles on Laconia Road and Farrarville Road.
Police logged two road hazards.
There was a report of trees down.
Police processed three certificates of annulment.
Police logged five property returns.
There was one notice of hearing.
Police logged five services of paperwork.
Police provided 10 assists to other agencies.
Police provided 15 assists to other police departments.
Police provide two fire department assists.
Police provided four wellbeing checks.
Police provided two property checks.
There were nine requests for general information.
There were two requests for police information.
There was one power outage.
