BELMONT — Local police are investigating the untimely death of an infant on Tuesday.
The Belmont Fire Department received a medical aid call for an unresponsive 4-month-old infant at a Main Street address, according to a statement released by the Belmont Police Department, which was also at the scene.
The infant was taken by Fire Department ambulance to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia where a doctor pronounced the infant dead.
“This very unfortunate incident is currently under investigation by BPD in cooperation with the State Medical Examiner's Office and in consultation with the State Police Major Crime Division,” Belmont police Capt. Rich Mann said in a statement.
Mann said no further information was available Wednesday afternoon.
