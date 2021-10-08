LACONIA — The condition of a local man seriously injured in an assault last week continues to improve, but he has been unable to give authorities any information about the attack, city police report.
The victim is no longer in intensive care, but remains hospitalized at Concord Hospital-Concord, Police Chief Matt Canfield said Friday.
The man, who has been identified only as a 29-year-old Laconia resident, regained consciousness earlier this week after having been unresponsive and on life support for several days.
The man “does not remember anything that happened,” Canfield said.
The victim suffered a serious head injury when he was assaulted on the night of Sept. 27 in front of the Christian Science Church, at 136 Pleasant St. In the days immediately after the attack authorities were concerned that the man might even succumb to his injuries because of their severity.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Laconia police at 603-524-5252.
