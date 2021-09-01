NORTH HAVERHILL — An Ashland man is facing felony charges in connection with alleged possession of child sexual abuse images.
Joshua Cate, 32, of Jenness Lane in Ashland, was indicted on 30 charges of possession of controlled visual representation of a child engaging in sexually explicit conduct on Aug. 25, 2020. The images are described as including female children of various ages between under one year old to 12 years old, and a male infant under one year old, according to the indictments. Cate was also indicted on five charges of distribution of child sexual abuse images, on Aug. 15, 2017, Nov. 13, 2017, Nov. 30, 2017, and March 25, 2019. Those images are described as including female children ages four to 14 years old, and a male child aged seven to nine years old.
These charges are among other sex abuse and assault indictments issued by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Others indicted were:
Jacob C. Douquette, 19, of Main St. in Plymouth, was indicted on two charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault. The indictments describe that Douquette engaged in sexual relations with a physically helpless victim, who was asleep and did not freely consent, on Dec. 1, 2020.
Raymond Carpe Jr., 20, of Maple Street in Bethlehem, was indicted on four charges of felonious sexual assault. The indictments state Carpe engaged in sexual relations with an individual between 13 and 16 years old with whom he is not married on at least three occasions between April 1 and 30.
Edwin W. Robart, 52, of Waldwinkle Road in East Dover, Vermont, was indicted on a charge of criminal restraint, confinement of another unlawfully, and two charges of second degree assault by strangulation. According to the indictments, Robart knelt on the arms of his intimate partner, exposing her to risk of serious bodily injury, and poured water over her face, on Jan. 13.
Nathan Bragg, 31, of Barton Road in Peirmont, was indicted on charges of burglary and theft. According to the indictment, Bragg entered a home and took a wallet and its contents on April 19.
He was also indicted on two charges of driving after having been certified an habitual offender, a charge of possession of cocaine, a charge of possession of crack cocaine, and a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Jason Cook, 35, of South American Road in Corinth, Vermont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Connor Hersey, 28, of Bog Road in Enfield, was indicted on a charge of simple assault, unwanted physical contact to another, and two charges of criminal threatening. According to the indictments, Hersey spit on a police officer in Lebanon, threatened a second police officer, and threatened another person with a deadly weapon on April 17.
Keith Howard, 49, of Park Ave. in Dalton, Massachusetts, was indicted on a charge of theft. The indictment states he took a Smith & Wesson Shield firearm on Sept. 20, 2020.
Brandon Kenneson, 26, of 221 Thompson St. in Ashland, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Scott Moore, 50, of Evans Road in Carroll, was indicted on charges of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Reginald A. Provencher, 62, of Route 175 in Campton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Tyler Taitague, 28, of N. Main St. in Bethel, Vermont, was indicted on charges of possession of crack cocaine, fentanyl, cocaine, and tramadol.
Tristen Thibault, 24, of Riverside Road in Campton, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, acetyl fentanyl, para-flourofentanyl, and fentanyl.
Richard Allan Tucker, 42, of Route 14 in East Hardwick, Vermont, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl and heroin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.