GILFORD — Two people from New York City are facing charges after being arrested for selling counterfeit rock band memorabilia.
Andre O’Quinn, 55, of Queens, and Maliek Campbell, 31, of Laurelton (a neighborhood of Queens), were both arrested last Friday. Each was charged with 11 counts of selling counterfeit goods.
Gilford Police Capt. Justin Parent said O’Quinn and Campbell were selling unauthorized T-shirts and sweatshirts just outside the main gate of Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion where Lynyrd Skynyrd was performing.
“They were selling merchandise that had not been authorized by the band,” Parent said.
Parent said there have been instances of bootleggers trolling outside the outdoor music venue in the past, but that this was one of the few times that the police have had to get involved and make an arrest.
— Michael Mortensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.