Mark Hanson, 67, of Church Street, Alton, is facing three Class A felony charges of knowing endangerment for allegedly pumping used oil that he was carrying in his pickup truck onto the roadway as he drove along Stockbridge Corner Road, and hauling a hazardous waste product without a manifest on Main Street. He also is charged with the Class B felony of discharging oil on state property.
A Belknap County Superior Court Grand Jury handed up the indictments during its February session.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an independent jury’s decision, after hearing from police, that sufficient evidence exists to warrant a court trial.
According to police, Hanson had rigged a remote control system to his F250 pickup truck that allowed him to activate a pump that would send the oil through tubing extending from the undercarriage of the truck to dump it on the roadway. The indictment allege that he dumped the oil on Stockbridge Corner Road on Dec. 10, 2018, and that he carried the oil without a manifest on Dec. 12, 2018.
