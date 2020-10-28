MEREDITH — Hawkins Brook could be better off after a large town maintenance building is constructed near the stream, the town’s Planning Board was told in a meeting Tuesday.
Voters approved a $7.6 million, 13,100-square-foot maintenance building for 11 Jenness Hill Road.
An application for the project was discussed by the Planning Board, but it will eventually come up for formal action by the Zoning Board of Adjustment, which will consider two special exceptions for allowing construction in a wetlands buffer. Town Planner Angela LaBrecque said state approval will not be needed.
The Meredith Conservation Commission has expressed concern about the project and its effect on the brook, which dumps into Meredith Bay after flowing alongside the recently constructed Laverack Nature Trail.
Marisa DiBiaso, an engineer with Hoyle, Tanner & Associates, explained to the board that currently water flows directly off the site and into the brook. The area includes invasive plant species.
“We understand that it will be close to the brook,” she said. “The intention is to try to solve some of the existing problems.”
Stormwater will be collected for treatment. Paved areas will be sloped toward catchment basins, where sediments can settle. The water would then pass through the “Downstream Defender,” essentially a large swirling manhole that captures and retains sediments, oil and trash. From there it would go into a subsurface system that would provide a third round of filtration and settling.
The system is designed for easy maintenance, DiBiaso said.
Amy Dunlap, of HKT Architects, said the site was selected after an extensive process.
“The town on its own and with the design team have investigated dozens of sites throughout Meredith for the new DPW project and determined this site is best suited to meet the town needs,” she said.
Under the project, the existing operations building and pole barn at the location would be demolished.
Mark Billings, chairman of the Meredith Conservation Commission, told the Planning Board that he was on the DPW building committee.
“And I think any other member present would acknowledge my mantra was, ‘I don’t know about building buildings, but I do know we can destroy our Hawkins Brook ecosystem and it is very, very close to the headwaters of Lake Winnipesaukee. So any errors should be made on the cautious side.
“The citizenry of the town of Meredith has always stood arm in arm, very strong when it comes to protecting natural resources.”
He said the area between the brook and the pavement should be restored.
Jonathan James, who is on the board and the Select Board, said there are other problems along the brook, other than the DPW site, which is near a scrap metal and firewood operation and not far from a manufactured home park.
“I think the town is working very hard within this program to restore that area,” he said. “What we should also look at is across the street from Jenness Hill Road, behind Scandia Trailer Park, if anybody drives across and looks to the left, that’s a horrendous mess they are allowing to build up down there, rubble and debris. They are contributing worse than the town is. What control we have to make that organization clean it up is a good question, but it is doing no help to your Hawkins Brook.”
To which Board Member Ed Touhey commented:
“That’s why you’re a member of the Board of Selectmen.”
