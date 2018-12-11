FRANKLIN — Every year, an estimated 2 million patients get a hospital-related infection, and 90,000 die from their infection.
Many infections are transmitted on the hands of healthcare personnel. Hand hygiene is the simplest precaution. It can reduce the transmission of healthcare-associated infections.
The increasing severity of illness and complexity of treatment, superimposed by multi-drug resistant pathogen infections, are animating health care practitioners to revisit time-tested basics of infection prevention measures such as hand hygiene. There is scientific evidence supporting the observation that, if correctly implemented, hand hygiene alone can significantly reduce the risk of cross-transmission of infection in healthcare facilities.
Hand hygiene is an educational priority for team members as well as our patients. Alcohol hand gel or foams is the simplest and most convenient method of decontaminating hands.
