White Mountain Toastmasters of Plymouth installs new officers

Joe Reid, incoming president of White Mountain Toastmasters of Plymouth, presented a certificate of appreciation to outgoing President Sheila Oranch. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — White Mountain Toastmasters club officers to serve through June 2024 were installed by incoming Division A Director Elise Thorsen at the June 21 club meeting. The officers work to make sure the club is strong, dedicated to helping people from all walks of life in speaking in an effective manner, listen with sensitivity and think creatively.

Those inducted were: incoming Division A director, Elise Thorsen, Barre, Vermont; Sgt. at Arms David Dougher, Hebron; treasurer, Ray Mason, Ashland; President, Joe Reid, Laconia; Vice President Education, Bill Powers, Hebron; Vice President Public Relations and Secretary, Sheila Oranch, Hebron; Vice President Membership, Kristen Gould, Bristol.

