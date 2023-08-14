White Mountain Toastmasters of Plymouth installs new officers

PLYMOUTH — White Mountain Toastmasters club officers to serve through June 2024 were installed by incoming Division A Director Elise Thorsen at the June 21 club meeting. The officers work to make sure the club is strong, dedicated to helping people from all walks of life in speaking in an effective manner, listen with sensitivity and think creatively.
Those inducted were: incoming Division A director Elise Thorsen, Barre, Vermont; Sgt. at Arms David Dougher, Hebron; treasurer Ray Mason, Ashland; President Joe Reid, Laconia; Vice President Education Bill Powers, Hebron; Vice President Public Relations and Secretary Sheila Oranch, Hebron; Vice President Membership Kristen Gould, Bristol.
At the conclusion of the officer installation ceremony, incoming President Joe Reid presented a certificate of appreciation to outgoing President Sheila Oranch.
Bob Stark of Holderness was inducted into the club as a new member.
White Mountain Toastmasters club meets the first and third Wednesdays at the Common Man Inn and Spa and on Zoom, except during winter holidays. Social time starts at 6 p.m., and the program is conducted from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The club mission is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop oral communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth.
Visitors are welcome to attend a few meetings to decide if this is the right club and program to support their goals.
