CENTER HARBOR — Lennart & Lynda (Elliot) Swenson were married at Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge on September 11, 1971 with a reception at Parker’s Maple Barn in Mason. They lived and raised three children, Megan Magrauth of New Hampton, Anders Swenson of Pepperell, MA, and Erik Swenson of Hanover, MA, in New Ipswich, NH and are currently retired in Center Harbor.
They love spending time with their seven grandchildren, Rohan, Tucker and Leif Magrauth, Gavin and Bryce Swenson, and Emma and Oliver Swenson; visiting with friends and relatives; and gardening.
Len & Lynda’s children are hosting a celebratory zoom for family & friends online Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
Congratulations Lenny & Lynda for 50 wonderful years!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.