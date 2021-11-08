EVENTS
Veterans Appreciation Event Veteran's Appreciation Event
November 13th the Combat Warriors MC - Big Lake Crew will be hosting a Veteran appreciation ceremony from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature Angry Hog Barbecue Company, a singing of the National Anthem, a flag ceremony, raffles, and veteran organizations. For more information visit: https://www.laconiaharley.com/event-calendar-new-hampshire-dealer--xcalendar
Wright Museum
The Wright Museum will reopen for Veterans Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and hold a Veterans Day Ceremony taking place at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Military Gallery.
Moultonborough Public Library
The Moultonborough Public Library and a resident Chrissy Blood will be collecting art work from local schools to honor Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Blood's goal is to collect a piece of artwork for every veteran in the New Hampshire Veterans Home and the local Meals on Wheels program.
The Town of Plymouth will be holding a small Veterans Day Celebration in front of the Plymouth Town Hall on Wednesday, November 11th at 10:30 AM to show thanks and appreciation to all Vets for their time, dedication, and service to our Country.
DEALS
T-Bones
From Nov. 9-11 25% off entire tab for Veterans
George's Diner
Free Meal for any Veteran on Nov. 11
The Common Man
Buy on Entree get the second free for all veterans on Nov. 11 and 25% off at the company store
Smitty’s Cinema Deals
Free Admission for veterans on Nov. 11
Applebee's
Free meal for veterans from select menu on Nov. 11
Chilli's
Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11
Dunkin' Donuts
Free donut for active-duty and military veterans on Nov. 11
Wendy's
Free Coffee for veterans on Nov. 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.