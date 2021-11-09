Veterans Day Events
The Combat Warriors MC - Big Lake Crew will be hosting a veteran appreciation ceremony Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Laconia Harley-Davidson in Meredith. The event will feature Angry Hog Barbecue Company, a singing of the National Anthem, a flag ceremony, raffles, and veteran organizations. For more information visit laconiaharley.com/event-calendar-new-hampshire-dealer--xcalendar.
The Wright Museum will reopen for Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and hold a Veterans Day Ceremony taking place 11 a.m.-noon in the Military Gallery.
The Moultonborough Public Library and resident Chrissy Blood will be collecting art work from local schools to honor Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Blood's goal is to collect a piece of artwork for every veteran in the New Hampshire Veterans Home and the local Meals on Wheels program.
The Town of Plymouth will be holding a small Veterans Day Celebration in front of the Plymouth Town Hall on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m.
The VFW will hold a ceremony at Veterans Square at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Veterans Day Deals
T-Bones: From Nov. 9-11, 25% off entire tab for veterans
George's Diner: Free meal, beakfast, lunch or dinner, for any veteran on Nov. 11.
The Common Man: Buy on entree get the second free for all veterans on Nov. 11 and 25% off at the company store.
Smitty’s Cinema: Free admission for veterans on Nov. 11
Applebee's: Free meal for veterans from select menu on Nov. 11.
Chili's: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11.
Dunkin': Free donut for active-duty and military veterans on Nov. 11.
Wendy's: Free coffee for veterans on Nov. 11.
McDonald’s: Free breakfast meals for veterans on Nov. 11.
