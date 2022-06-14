Temperatures are rising as summer approaches. While many families enjoy the sunshine, it's crucial to remember to check on older family members and their health. Seniors are more sensitive to heat and have difficulty maintaining body-temperature management. Consequently, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are more likely to occur.
Here are some safety tips for your senior this summer:
Keep cool
When visiting a loved one, make sure their air conditioning is turned on to keep their home comfortable. A spring tune-up ensures that everything is running smoothly. On days when it is still warm but not dangerously, ceiling fans or small portable fans may be helpful.
Keep yourself hydrated
Whether at home or on the go, have plenty of water on hand. Dehydration may occur at any time. Drink water or other light beverages throughout the day. Add fresh fruit or cucumber slices to your water to make it taste better.
Avoid peak hours
Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the sun is fiercest, so limit your exposure or make sure you have plenty of shaded or cool areas to relax. Take regular breaks and drink plenty of water if you and your senior are out all days.
Wear appropriate clothing
Summertime necessitates the use of hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen. To remain cool while covering exposed skin, your elderly parent may wear light, breathable fabrics. Every two hours, seniors should reapply for sunscreen.
Check-in regularly
Check-in regularly if your senior lives alone, especially as the weather warms. If you don't live near your loved one, ask a neighbor or a close friend to drop by and check on them. Check whether their housing is cool, if they have adequate food and water and if they are behaving normally.
Visiting Angels provides non-medical assistance in the Lakes Region and can assist with transportation to eye appointments. Please contact us at 603-366-1993 for more information!
