LACONIA — July’s activity theme at the Belknap County Nursing Home was “Over the Moon.” We made “Space-y” centerpieces for our tables, moons to decorate our doors, Zen doodle moon art, and mini moon pies. We did some moon science, sang songs with the word “moon” in them, and did trivia about the moon. The most exciting part was when we sent rockets up into the sky. Water bottles, vinegar, and baking soda helped us learn about rockets.
We celebrated the Fourth of July with firecracker license plates and straw sparklers.
One of the most important things we did in July, though, was to go outside as often as we could. We had cocktails on the patio, water games, a barbecue by the gazebo, and cooked some s’mores, too.
August reminds me of the saying that “August is Summer’s Sunday.” A little sad that the summer festivities are coming to an end. We are, again, trying to be outside as much as we can, soaking up that summer sun before it goes away. We are having barbecues and more s’mores by the gazebo again this month.
The residents have been harvesting the tomatoes, green beans, and other vegetables they planted in the container gardens that Altrusa of Laconia donated to us ... although many end up eaten before a real harvest is done. Nothing like a fresh cherry tomato or green bean right off the vine! Bushels of blueberries have been picked from the blueberry bushes in the courtyards as well.
Our August theme is “A Fair To Remember.” As we end the summer, we will play fair games, eat fair foods, and listen to carousel songs. Corn dogs, cotton candy cocktails, fried dough, ice cream sandwiches, and apple fritters are just a part of our fair fun. Going to the ocean, shopping, out to eat and to lunch and a movie at Smitty’s make up our trips into the community.
Looking forward to September and fall, we will again have a classic car show and have the Rockin’ Daddios come entertain us. We will talk about Music and Memories, a program aimed at providing seniors MP3 players with personalized music. We are happy to be a part of the program and can’t thank our volunteers who help us with this enough! We are hoping to Tango right through September.
The BCNH Shooting Star for May was Megan Williams, activity aide; for June, Ricky Nedeau, maintenance supervisor; and for July was Charmaine Wyatt, housekeeping. Congratulations, Megan, Ricky, and Charmaine! Thank you for all that you do for our residents and the facility, every day.
The Shooting Star is a program to recognize staff members who go above the call of duty. Residents, visitors, family members, or staff can nominate someone they feel is deserving. They write up their nomination, drop it in the box, and one person is chosen each month. Thank you to all of our Shooting Stars for all the wonderful things you do for our residents and our facility!
Does it look like we have fun? Want to join us? Do you have some extra time? Do you want to give back to your community? Come volunteer at the Belknap County Nursing Home. Help a resident in a wheel chair do some shopping or assist us as we take a group out to eat, help prepare some crafts, or read to someone. Make a difference in someone’s life today! Volunteers are always wanted. Contact the Belknap County Nursing Home Activity Department to sign up today.
