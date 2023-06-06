Cancer is the second leading cause of death among persons older than 65, and it is essential to stay updated with the latest screening recommendations from health care professionals. Some cancers can be found early, before they have had a chance to spread.

Today's generation of older adults expects to age well, maintaining their mental and physical well-being and enhancing the quality of their later years. Successful aging implies health, physical functionality, and psychological well-being.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.