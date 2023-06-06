Cancer is the second leading cause of death among persons older than 65, and it is essential to stay updated with the latest screening recommendations from health care professionals. Some cancers can be found early, before they have had a chance to spread.
Today's generation of older adults expects to age well, maintaining their mental and physical well-being and enhancing the quality of their later years. Successful aging implies health, physical functionality, and psychological well-being.
Consistent health check-ups are vital to maintaining good health and addressing physical concerns at the earliest possible stage.
The American Cancer Society recommends the following screening test for certain cancers for adults 65 or older:
Colon Cancer Testing: Recommended up through age 75. People aged 76 to 85 should talk with their health care provider about whether continuing screening is right for them. Most people older than 85 should no longer be screened. If you are being screened, there are many testing options. Talk with a health care provider about which tests are best for you and how often testing should be done.
Lung Cancer Testing: If you have a smoking history, talk to a health care provider about it and whether you should get an annual low-dose CT scan to screen for early lung cancer. You should discuss the benefits, limitations, and risks of screening with a health care provider before testing is done.
Breast Cancer Testing: You should get a mammogram every two years, or you can choose to get one every year.
Cervical Cancer Testing: No testing is needed if you’ve had regular cervical cancer testing with normal results during the previous ten years. No testing is needed after surgery that removed the cervix as long as it was done for reasons not related to cervical cancer or pre-cancer. People with a history of a serious cervical pre-cancer should continue testing for 25 years after that diagnosis.
Prostate Cancer Testing: Overall health status, and not age alone, is important when making decisions about prostate cancer testing. Most prostate cancers have a good prognosis even without treatment, although some cancers are aggressive. Prostate cancer increases with age, and 75% of diagnoses are in those 65 years and older. Men who can expect to live at least 10 more years should talk with a health care provider about the uncertainties, risks, and potential benefits of testing so they can decide if they want to be tested.
Routine cancer screenings can detect cancer earlier, increasing the success of the medical intervention. Discussing cancer screenings with your health care provider continues to be vital as we age, and knowing the tests that are recommended can help seniors live a longer, healthier life.
