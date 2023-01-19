Scottish Highland cow

A Scottish Highland cow can be covered with snow, but as long as the snow doesn't melt, she'll be warm and toasty under her lanolin-coated hair. Eventually, the snow will slide off her back just like snow falls off a well-insulated roof.

Every year, about this time, Mother Nature declares war on Miles Smith Farm. Her weapon is ice.

Winter is a constant battle to keep my livestock hydrated. Cows have natural insulation to keep warm, but can't live without water. Some farmers believe cattle can eat snow, but 88% of their intake is water; that would be a lot of snow. Besides, the snow they eat would have to be clean — not trampled by hooves — and what if, like this year, it doesn't snow much? My pregnant cows drink 20 to 25 gallons of water daily; my two horses consume about 5 gallons each. Our sheep, donkey, and goats drink less but still need it — water matters.

