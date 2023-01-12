Virginia

Virginia, pictured here with her 2022 calf, is one of Miles Smith Farm's elderly pregnant cows. She gets special care as we await the birth of her 2023 calf. Each delivery is a miracle, and Virginia has provided many miracles over the years.

Three cows in the Miles Smith Farm herd are over 10 years old and considered elderly in the cow world. I recently purchased two of them, U'lua, and Gina, when their owners decided to sell their herd. U'lua is registered with the American Highland Cattle Association, and Gina is registered with the Heartland Highland Cattle Association. Registrations outline a cow's parentage, which is how I learned that U'lua is the grand dame (grandmother) of my breeding bull, Ferdinand.

Cattle registrations are essential, and I preach to other farmers the value of registering their Scottish Highlanders. It enables owners and buyers to know the lineage of their cattle. Also, instead of guessing a cow's age, her birthdate is documented. It's the best way to avoid inbreeding, thus improving the nationwide quality of Highlanders.

