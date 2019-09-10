LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center will host its 10th Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The event will include an array of activities, including craft activities for all ages, field games, farm animals, garden tours, horse and tractor-drawn wagon rides, and sing-alongs.
New this year, the Harvest Festival will feature a contra dance at 1 p.m., led by caller Byron Ricker and featuring local musicians. No experience is necessary to participate and dances will be taught during the event.
Because of the generosity of local sponsors, admission is free, with a nominal fee for some activities. Prescott Farm is grateful to Laconia Daily Sun, media sponsor; LRCS Family Resource Center, petting farm sponsor; Ian Blackman, LLC, barn dance sponsor; Bank of New Hampshire, craft area sponsor; E & S Insurance Services, pumpkin pull sponsor; Path Resorts, photo board sponsor; and Christopher P. Williams Architects, LLC, sing-along sponsor.
Festival goers can purchase lunch, snacks, and beverages onsite from Laconia Rod & Gun Club and Belknap County 4-H “Teen Believers,” who will be selling food, drinks and ice cream as fundraisers for their organizations. There will be a bake sale to support the Fledglings Nature-Based Preschool scholarship fund. Wayfarer Coffee Roasters will be on hand with iced coffee for sale.
For more information about Prescott Farm, visit www.prescottfarm.org.
