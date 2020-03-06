LACONIA — Prescott Farm invites the community to experience an old-fashioned New England tradition, making maple syrup, Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. From tapping a tree to tasting the syrup, participate in every step of the syrup making process. Environmental educators will help participants build tree identification skills, learn the parts of a tree and their functions, use measuring tools to find an appropriate tree to tap, use historical and modern tree tapping tools, learn the history of maple sugaring including Native American legends, and discover the math and chemical and physical science in the boiling process.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Ninety-minute programs begin at the top of each hour. Other upcoming Tap Into Maple programs are Saturdays, March 14, March 21, and March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.