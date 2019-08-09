HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center has a variety of cruises throughout the summer.
Lake Explorers Family Cruise is Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m.-noon, for ages five and up. Experience Squam Lake as an active explorer. This family-style cruise gives children an opportunity to use binoculars, search for common Loons, collect microscopic life, watch live fish, participate in a scavenger hunt, and test navigational abilities. The Lake Explorers Family Cruise is two hours long.
Discover Squam Cruise departs daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Recommended for children ages three and up, the guided tour has something for everyone. Learn about the natural history of the lake, the wildlife of Squam, and the people who have enjoyed these lakes for over 5,000 years. View locations where the movie 'On Golden Pond' was filmed, and watch for common Loons, Bald Eagles, and other wildlife.
The Loon Cruise is Mondays and Fridays at 3 p.m., and recommended for children ages three and up. In cooperation with the Loon Preservation Committee, cruises are offered twice weekly, focusing on common Loon conservation, biology, and monitoring. A Science Center naturalist joins a LPC biologist who guides the tour and discusses the work of LPC across the state and on Squam. The cruise route is chosen to maximize Loon observations.
Cruise with a Naturalist is Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 3 p.m. Uncover the natural history of Squam Lake with an experienced naturalist. Observe common Loons and Bald Eagles and other wildlife while touring Squam Lake's mountain ranges, islands, and quiet corners. Recommended for children ages three and up.
Advance registration is required by noon the day before each program. Register by visiting nhnature.org or calling 603-968-7194, ext. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.