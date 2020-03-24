HOLDERNESS — To help the community stay connected while the Squam Lakes Association's physical doors are closed, the SLA has adapted their existing education and nature-inspired art programs to make them accessible online. The programs, which will be shared on Facebook, Instagram, and by visiting SquamLakes.org, will take the form of videos, activities, games, and prompts that inspire people to engage with, learn about, and explore nature topics. Current programs include “Hemlock Holmes: Become an Evergreen Detective,” “Start Your Own Duck, Duck, Goose Count,” and “Make Your Own Origami Moose.”
SLA encourages participants to share photos, questions, ideas, and inspirations with the tag #ShareLearnAdventure, or to info@squamlakes.org.
