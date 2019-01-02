HOLDERNESS — For those interested in trying archery for the first time, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is offering free archery programs for beginner archers ages 10 and up. Programs will be held at Fish and Game's Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, 387 Perch Pond Road, and registration is now open.
Each archery program will meet one night a week, from 6-8 p.m., for four consecutive weeks.
“If archery is something you’ve wanted to do, come give it a try and join the fun," said Tom Flynn, Owl Brook facility manager. "This is a great opportunity to meet new friends and get started in archery this winter.”
January programs include beginner instructional nights every Tuesday beginning Jan. 8 and Wednesdays beginning Jan. 9. In February, beginner instructional sessions are every Tuesday beginning Feb. 5, and Wednesdays beginning Feb. 6.
Pre-registration is required, on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited to 10 participants per session.
This year, all registration is available online. To register, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook.html, and select “View Classes at Owl Brook,” then “Learn to Hunt” and then select the program dates desired.
All equipment will be provided for the participants. Those who wish to bring their own equipment should have at least five arrows with target points.
For directions to Fish and Game's Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook-directions.html. Activities are funded by federal Wildlife Restoration Funds, supported by purchases of firearms, ammunition and archery equipment. To learn more, visit www.wildnh.com/funding/wsfr.html.
