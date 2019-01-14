LACONIA — Families looking for outdoor and nature-based activities during school vacation that kids will love and grownups can feel good about can look no further than WildQuest Camps at Prescott Farm. Camp registration is now open.
These nature-based day camps coincide with local school February and April vacation weeks, and run nine weeks in the summer. With a focus on the natural world, and plenty of outdoor fun, WildQuest Camps are the perfect match for inquisitive young explorers.
All camps are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended care hours available from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Winter Camp in Monday, Feb. 25 through Friday, March 1, and Spring Camp is Monday, April 22 – Friday, April 26. Both camps are open to children ages six through 12, and families can sign up for specific days or a full week.
WildQuest Summer Camp features nine weeks of unique, nature-based themes, and is open to children ages four through 14. Campers age 13 and 14 participate in the Leader in Training program, which emphasizes hands-on team building and explores various leadership styles. Registration for summer camp is available by the week, and an early bird discount is available on registrations made before Feb. 15.
Camp Director Jake Newcomb and the WildQuest staff are eager to create a memorable experience for campers. “WildQuest camp counselors are enthusiastic educators who love science and nature,” Newcomb said. “Individually, we have our own unique knowledge, skills and styles, so when we come together during WildQuest weeks, campers get dynamic, informative and fun adventures that they can carry with them for a long time to come.”
For details about WildQuest pricing, early bird and Prescott Farm member discounts, and scholarship opportunities, visit prescottfarm.org or call 603-366-5695.
