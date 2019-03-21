This recipe for Maple Hurricane Sauce comes from a customer of Polly's Pancake Parlor.
"The extravagant use of real maple syrup is well worthwhile."
3 tbsp. butter
2 cups pure Maple Syrup
3 cups unpeeled, thin sliced medium apples, preferably tart green
Simmer butter and syrup together. Slice unpeeled apples very thin and add to syrup. Cook very gently, so as not to break up the slices, for 90 minutes, or until apples are transparent and liquid is more syrup than juice.
Serve warm over vanilla ice cream or hot cereal.
