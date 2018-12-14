LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is offering a Winter Solstice Celebration on Dec. 15, from 3-5 p.m.
“Our goal is always to help our community connect with the natural world through education and fun,” said Jude Hamel, executive director. “The Winter Solstice Celebration is a day to re-connect with what makes wintertime so special. As the earth tilts on its axis away from the sun in the northern hemisphere and daylight hours are shorter, the beautiful lights of the holiday season that are so festive and make up ‘the season of light,’ are brightest. It’s those dark days that make the return of light following the winter solstice so special.”
The Winter Solstice Celebration at Prescott Farm will include outdoor activities, warm beverages in the barn, a yule log wishes tradition at the outdoor campfire, and will conclude with a solstice reading and lighting of lanterns at dusk. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lanterns, homemade, upcycled, or store-bought, to participate in the lantern lighting. Sky lanterns are not legal in New Hampshire, and are not allowed.
To register for the Winter Solstice Celebration, visit www.prescottfarm.org, or by call 603-366-5695. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center can be found at 928 White Oaks Road. For more information, visit www.prescottfarm.org.
