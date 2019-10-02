HOLDERNESS — Advance registration is required by noon the day before for all October natural adventures and events at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. Register by visiting www.nhnature.org, or call 603-968-7194, ext. 7. Walk-ins may be accommodated if space is available.
What Grows Here? is for adults and families with children age 10 and up, happening Saturday, Oct. 5, 10-11:30 a.m. Join Senior Naturalist Dave Erler on a walk through forests and fields to discover why plants grow in the locations they do. Erler will also share information about animal and human uses of the plants discussed. The program is $9 for members, and $11 for nonmembers.
For adults and teens age 15 and up, a Mushroom Identification Walk is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, 3-4:30 p.m. Join New Hampshire Mushroom Company Education Director Stephanie Doyle for a walk in search of wild mushrooms. Explore the property to search for mushrooms to identify and discuss. The cost for the program is $18 for members and $20 for nonmembers.
The Halloween Hoot 'N Howl on Saturday, Oct. 19, is for all ages, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Held rain or shine, enjoy an entertaining 40-minute guided tour around the grounds. Trail walks feature live skits with a seasonal theme and depart every 10 minutes from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Come in costume and dress suitably for outdoor weather. Afterward, warm up with Halloween games and treats. The trail runs in the dark over difficult terrain and is not accessible for wheelchairs or strollers. Participation cost is $9 for members and $12 for nonmembers.
Invasive Species Removal Work Day for adults is Tuesday, Oct. 22, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Learn how to identify and remove invasive plant species. Begin with a brief introduction, then go out onto the grounds to learn and practice techniques for removing that species from an area. Learn skills to apply to removing invasive species from private property. Work sessions wrap up with snacks and lemonade. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Bring work gloves, water, insect repellent, and sunscreen. No cost to attend.
Up Close to Animals and River Otter Feeding are ongoing programs at the science center. Up Close to Animals is Saturdays and Sundays at noon and 2 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 14. River Otter Feeding is every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:30 a.m., for all ages. These programs are included with trail admission, sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.