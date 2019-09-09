GILFORD — New boardwalk supports are being installed for the Wetlands Walk at Gunstock. The helical piles, also called anchors, are pipes with two attached, circular plates drilled into the ground with a portable motor. The original black locust posts are still providing good support in some areas, but in others are badly tilted or rotting, requiring replacement.
Through a competitive bid process, Leslie E. Roberts, LLC of Belmont was selected for the installation project. The firm will work at the boardwalk for a week installing 120 helical piles. Once the pilings are in place, the Student Conservation Association will spend 10 days continuing with support improvements. With the construction underway, Belknap County Conservation District asks the public to remain out of the boardwalk area until late September.
The Conservation District Chairman Donna Hepp said, “We are very grateful for the support of people purchasing plaques through the Buy a Board program in addition to larger local donations, along with three grants to allow this project to proceed." The grant funds are from Recreational Trails Program from the New Hampshire Division of Natural and Cultural Resources, New Hampshire Mooseplate, and National Fish & Wildlife Foundation’s New England Forests and Rivers Fund.
Opportunities to help with the Wetlands Walk include participating in United Way’s Day of Caring on Sept. 25, buying a board or making a donation. For more information, visit www.belknapccd.org, or email WetlandsWalk@myfairpoint.net.
