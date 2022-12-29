Buying more local products

Buying more local products and working more with my two Scottish Highlander oxen are my 2023 resolutions.

A while ago, when I found Stash, one of my Scottish Highland oxen, dead in the field, I was devastated, but it also left his teammate, Topper, without a partner. Oxen are cattle that work for a living. They are yoked in pairs to pull heavy loads. They bond, and when one of them dies, finding the survivor a new partner is often impossible.

Sometimes solutions show up when you aren't looking. Finn, another Miles Smith Farm Highland ox, had also lost his partner. I considered pairing Topper and Finn for a long time but never had the time. Besides, I was afraid they wouldn't click. Change is challenging, and I didn't want to face defeat, so I postponed their training. They did little but eat hay and beg for carrots for almost two years. Topper had a yearly job at Christmas when I put a red nose on him, and he pretended to be Rudolph, but he needed a real job.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.