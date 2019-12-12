I was lying curled up on the sofa (my favorite place to sleep) when I was awakened by the aroma of fresh coffee brewing. I raised my eyes, looked around the room, and I saw Gordo putting a fire in the woodstove. It seemed like a usual morning in the DuBois household until I heard Gordo on the phone, talking to friends about a hike today. I heard Gordo say, “I’ll see you soon.” I jumped off the couch, which is not easy for an old dog who has been sleeping all night. I trotted over to Gordo and turned my snoot upward, looking at him thoughtfully. I put on my inquisitive face, tipped my head to the side, wagged my tail and wiggled my ears. This was my way of saying, “Are WE going on a hike today?” Gordo replied, “Yes, and it’s going to be a special hike with Tazzy.”
I quickly scooted over to my feed bowl and there waiting for me was breakfast. I usually get some plain old dog chow, but today was different. I had two eggs and a slice of bacon waiting for me. Today was a special hiking day — but who is Tazzy? I know many of Gordo’s hiking friends, but I never heard the name Tazzy before. Maybe Tazzy is someone he met online. Well, I’ll just have to wait until we get to the trailhead to meet Tazzy.
When we finished our breakfast, Gordo grabbed his pack and we both jumped into the truck (well, not me, really, as Gordo has to lift me into the truck). Gordo told me we were going to Page Pond in Meredith. We’ve been there several times before and it’s one of my favorite places to hike – lots of water to drink along the trail, no rock ledges to climb, and I always meet people along the way who complIment me on my good looks. I’m a golden-lab, you know.
After Gordo and I pulled into the parking lot at the Page Pond Trailhead, I noticed a big truck with writing on the side door. A woman emerged from the truck and greeted Gordo. In the truck’s back seat, looking out the window, was a strange head, like nothing I have ever seen before. I heard Gordo say, “Carole, it’s so good to see you again, and where is Tazzy?” Carole opened the side door to the truck and out jumped a big, fat creature with no fur, four short legs, a curly tail, and a short, stubby snout. Gordo opened the door for me, and I leaped off the seat to inspect this strange-looking animal.
Carole said to me, “Reuben, meet Tazzy D. Moo. She’s my hiking partner pig.”
Wow, a pig as a hiking partner! I’ve never hiked with a pig before.
I joyfully barked and growled, greeting my new hiking friend. Tazzy responded with a few grunts, then began to excavate the ground, looking for acorns, one of her favorite snacks. I didn’t mind if she ignored my advances; I knew she would come around and get to know me better. After all, I’m a handsome dog.
As Tazzy and I were getting to know each other, my friends Karen and Tom pulled up in their little blue roadster to join us for the hike. All four hikers began to jabber about all sorts of useless information, while Tazzy and I wanted to get on the trail.
Soon we were off on our hike, Tazzy shuffling along on her short little legs, always looking for small morsels of food, while I bounced gleefully ahead of the pack. I occasionally dropped back to make sure Tazzy stayed on the trail and didn’t wander away, hunting acorns. I found myself continually sniffing her beautiful soft pink skin. Tazzy must have doused herself with a fragrant perfume, because I couldn’t resist putting my nose in places it didn’t belong, but Tazzy paid no attention to my advances.
When we reached the historic dam site, we stopped to rest. While Gordo and his friends began to chitchat about the history of Page Pond and the dam, Tazzy and I waited patiently to resume our ramble in the woods. Then along came three women hikers. They were amazed to see a pig hiking with us and made a big fuss over Tazzy. They didn’t say a word about me, but my feelings weren’t hurt. I usually get all the attention when I meet strangers, but this time Tazzy stole the show. I assume it is rare to see a hiking pig.
On our return walk, back to the trailhead parking lot, I continued to lead the way, but Tazzy acted like a magnet, pulling me back to her to admire her unique beauty. What was the attraction? I couldn’t resist looking at her longingly. I felt her pulling at my heart strings. I was really enjoying this time together and wanted it to last the entire day. Was I falling for Tazzy? Some would say, “I was going hog wild for her.” She wasn’t like other hiking partners I’ve had — Skipper, Brady, Ginger or Lyla. Tazzy was really different and, even though I’m getting old, I still have that spark of romance.
After reaching the parking lot, Carole had a few more plans in mind: Since Moulton Farm is just down the road, we could pay a visit to John Moulton and then do a wine-tasting at Hermit Woods Winery. The winery provides tasty treats for the pigs and cattle at Miles Smith Farm, where Carole and Tazzy live.
When we reached the Moulton Farm Store, we found John, dressed to the hilt, not wearing his usual farming attire. Gordo took a few photos of John, Carole, Tazzy, and me. We then made our way back to Meredith and the Hermit Woods Winery.
When we arrived at the tasting room, we were greeted by Maya and Ken, whom I’ve known for years. They treated us to a bottle of one of their finest wines, a 2018 Sparkling Heirloom Crabapple. Tazzy and I toasted our newfound relationship with this delicate-tasting effervescent wine.
The day ended on a high note. Tazzy and I were a little tipsy and hated to part ways, but Carole had other errands to run before she had to return to her home at Miles Smith Farm and do her afternoon chores. We sadly said our farewells, but vowed to meet again for another outdoor adventure.
I’m looking forward to hiking again with Tazzy. Who knows where this relationship will go? As with all of us — not just animals — life is full of wonders and surprises, and those surprises can bring us new adventures, new friends, and maybe even romance.
***
If you would like to meet Tazzy D. Moo, you can make an appointment with her by calling the Miles Smith Farm, 603-783-5159, or you can email her: Tazzy@milessmithfarm.com. Reach Reuben at forestpd@metrocast.net. Who knows, but you may see them on a trail, holding paw to foot.
