BROOKFIELD — Moose Mountains Regional Greenways received a 2018 New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP) grant to conserve 320 acres on Tumbledown Dick Mountain in Brookfield.
The LCHIP grant was awarded to support the Snow Family Conservation Easement, and landowner Stephen Snow joined in the award ceremony earlier this month.
LCHIP Director Dijit Taylor, board member Amanda Merrill, and Gov. Chris Sununu handed out the awards.
Snow was beaming after the event because of the recognition for his focus on conservation. Moose Mountain Executive Director Patti Connaughton-Burns said, “We learned early on that the number of worthy projects far exceeded the available LCHIP funds in 2018, but we moved forward with the application knowing that this project was an excellent example of LCHIP’s values and goals.”
The Snow Family Conservation Easement was one of 42 projects across the state that received LCHIP awards totaling $4 million. For more than 20 years, Snow has managed his 320 acres of working forest with an eye toward its economic and environmental enhancement. With partial funding from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, he created 12 acres of meadow habitat for wildlife and is working to convert another 20 acres. He has implemented creative and calculated timber-stand management techniques to nurture a productive forest out of an historic clearcut.
He recently completed a loop trail to enhance the hiking experience along woods roads that will be forever open to public access for non-motorized and low-impact recreation and hunting, in accordance with LCHIP grant requirements. Snow also shared his skills by mentoring a next generation of foresters, including his two sons and many high school students at the Lakes Region Technical Center.
Connaughton-Burns emphasizes that this region benefits economically from the Snow conservation project because the land protects critical lake watersheds of the pristine Kingswood Lake and Lake Wentworth. The working forest also provides tax revenue to the town of Brookfield. Furthermore, MMRG’s Conservation Action Plan maps the property within its Priority 1 Greenway that provides a safe corridor for wildlife movement and as Tier 1 for multiple overlapping conservation values.
In addition to the LCHIP grant, the New Hampshire State Conservation Committee recently awarded the project a $20,000 Moose Plate Grant. Eighty-three private donors also contributed to the project, which is currently just 10 percent shy of the fundraising goal.
Donations to help conserve the Snow Family Conservation Area on Tumbledown Dick may be made online at www.mmrg.info or by mail to MMRG, PO Box 191 Union, NH 03887.
