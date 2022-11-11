Millie

Two-month-old Millie is our bottle-fed Scottish Highland calf. You, too, can feed her a bottle. Public feeding time is 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Miles Smith Farm, 56 Whitehouse Road, Loudon.

Millie is one of three Scottish Highland calves I was weaning, but she was the only one of the three who refused to eat grain. While her weaning mates scarfed down grain and alfalfa cubes, Millie, a fluffy red heifer, stood at the gate calling to her mother. Rather than let her starve, I offered her a bottle of raw milk purchased from Huckins Farm Dairy in New Hampton, New Hampshire.

Once she tasted the milk, her universe shifted. She grabbed the nipple and sucked the bottle empty. Still hungry, Millie followed me butting my legs and nibbling my jacket for more delicious white stuff as thoughts of her mom floated away. I was her mom now. Running in circles and kicking up her heels, Millie followed me as I walked to the house and waited outside while I mixed another quart of replacer formula. The formula is dried milk combined with water to create liquid milk. After guzzling the milk replacer, she lay down in the grass and snoozed.

