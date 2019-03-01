HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is offering several programs in March for families with children of all ages.
Wild Winter Walk: Guided Tour of the Live Animal Trail for families with children ages six and up is happening March 1, from 10 a.m. to noon; March 2, from 1 to 3 p.m.; March 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.; March 16, from 1 to 3 p.m.; March 24, from 10 a.m. to noon; and March 30, from 1 to 3 p.m.
A staff naturalist will teach about the animals that live at the science center during the winter. Snowshoes are available at no extra cost, or participants may bring their own. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Dress to be outdoors, with snow boots, hats, gloves, and warm layers. The cost is $8 for members and $10 for non-members.
Winter Bird Banding will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on March 2, 16, and 30. The bird-banding program for all ages will give participants a chance to see wild birds up close and learn why and how the science center captures, bands, and releases birds that gather at the winter feeding stations.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Time will be spent indoors and outdoors, so participants should bring warm layers, hats, and gloves. The cost is $8 for members and $10 for non-members.
Package pricing for both Winter Bird Banding and Wild Winter Walk on March 2, 16, and 30 is $11 for members and $15 for non-members.
This month’s homeschool series for ages seven to 10, Be A Scientist, will focus on mammalogy. The program will help participants develop and test predictions and participate in experiments.
The series Using Our Five Senses is for children ages four to six, focusing this month on taste. Participants will learn all about their senses and put them to work exploring what types of information is gathered from each one, and how animals use their senses.
Reservations are required in advance by calling 603-968-7194. Both programs will take place on Thursday, March 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $9 for member children, and $11 for non-member children. An adult must accompany the children, at no charge.
Science Pub will offer “Autumnwatch New England,” a documentary by the BBC and PBS, on Tuesdays, March 12 and 26, at Walter’s Basin, from 6 to 8 p.m. Iain MacLeod will introduce the program, shot in Holderness in October 2018. There is no charge to attend, but food and drinks will be available. Seating is lounge style. For dining with traditional seating, arrive early to eat in the dining room prior to the 6:30 p.m. presentation. Advance registration requested by calling 603-968-7194. Weather cancellations will be posted at nhnature.org.
