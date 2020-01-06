CONCORD — The New Hampshire Association of Conservation Districts honored Jan Hooper as 2019 Educator of Year. Jan Hooper, a Center Harbor resident and former eighth grade science teacher, led volunteer efforts to reconstruct the Wetland Walk, a quarter-mile interpretive boardwalk trail at Gunstock Mountain Resort for the Belknap County Conservation District. Hooper recruited hundreds of volunteers to assist with repairs and maintenance of the accessible trail, built 25 years ago by the Conservation District under her leadership with grants, local donations and volunteers. In 2019, Hooper coordinated with contractors for reconstruction of the Wetland Walk under a New Hampshire Recreational Trail Program grant.
An opening ceremony is planned for spring. In addition to the Wetland Walk effort, Hooper helped create the New Hampshire Envirothon, a statewide environmental science competition for high school students in 1991. She continues to lead their annual fund drive.
The 2019 Belknap County Conservation Cooperator of the Year is HT Farm in Belmont, owned and operated by Heidi and Tim Loring. The Lorings are recognized for their innovation and use of best management practices. The Lorings raise Belted Galloway beef cows, and have a partner lease in Gilford to pasture cows and grow hay. They work with Steele Hill resort for grazing and maple taps, experimenting with summer cover crop pasture seed mixes, roof water control devices, and energy saving measures in maple sugar processing. HT Farms adopted a plan for rotation grazing on their home farm, fencing to protect stream and wetland areas, and use of pasture cover crops. HT Farm also hosted workshops for farmers on rotational grazing and pipeline, well and livestock water needs, provided by Belknap County Conservation District and the Natural Resource Conservation Service.
