LACONIA — A first-time recipient of a grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction, Bolduc Park hosted 75 school vacation campers from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lakes Region in February. With funding from the Children's Auction and the generosity of Piche's Ski and Sport Shop, the children had their first experience on cross-country skis and snowshoes.
Carter, a third-grader, was initially discouraged. "At first I kept falling and wanted to go home." After a break, he got back on his skis, and then said he was ready to "stay forever and keep skiing."
"That's what we want to do with the Children's Auction grant," said Bob Bolduc, founder of Bolduc Park. "We want to give kids lessons and a chance to discover outdoor recreation and gain confidence learning new skills."
Before- and after-school programs and vacation day camps offered by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lakes Region are also supported by The Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction.
