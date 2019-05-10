LACONIA — The Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange will have a Special Sales Day on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Many bikes will be available for $10-20 each. The exchange hopes to clear out their collection of English-style road bikes. Dealers and collectors are welcome.
The exchange is located at 97 New Salem St. across from the Isaiah Cafe. This is its sixth season serving Laconia and the Lakes Region. Hours are Saturdays 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesdays 4-5:30 p.m., and Thursdays 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The shop welcomes new volunteers to help. The exchange is also conducting a search for a new director. Visit www.labx.bike, or contact labx2014@yahoo.com.
