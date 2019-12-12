HOLDERNESS —Use comics as a tool for conservation. Join the Squam Lakes Association on Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon, as we create nature-based comic strips. An important part of conservation is communication. To encourage people to conserve, you have to show them why they should care. Comic strips can be a fun way to share cool parts of the natural world with a wider audience. Lakes Region Conservation Corps member, Grace Callahan, will lead a nature walk/snowshoe around the SLA campus, 534 U.S. Route 3, Holderness, followed by a workshop where participants will create their very own nature comics.
The walk in the first half of the program will include discussion of topics such as winter life on Squam, New England animal migration, comparisons of deciduous and coniferous tree life processes, and ongoing conservation efforts in the surrounding area. Participants might find inspiration for their comic strips from topics discussed on our walk or from other natural phenomena for which they have a passion.
Participants will walk away with a better understanding of lake life, an appreciation of the arts as tools for conservation, and of course, their unique comic creation! The SLA will provide all art supplies. If snowshoes are needed, participants are encouraged to bring their own—however the SLA can provide snowshoes for up to six participants. Participants should bring warm winter clothes, water, a snack, and binoculars if desired. The walk will not exceed a mile and will be on flat terrain. Participants of all ages are welcome. This will be a very kid-friendly event.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, go to the SLA website:squamlakes.org or call the SLA directly at 603-968-7336. The SLA offers a variety of programs throughout throughout the winter covering different aspects of lake and forest ecology and local conservation efforts. These programs are led by the Lakes Region Conservation Corps Americorps members and are free and open to the public.
