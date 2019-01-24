HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Association will lead a guided, 2.8-mile trek along the Brooks Fisher Trail, the newest of SLA's trail system. On Wednesday, Jan. 30, hikers will meet at the Brooks Fisher Trail parking lot, located off Perch Pond Road near Owl Brook Hunter Education Center at 10 a.m.
The climb will be gradual to the Crawford Ridgepole Trail. Hikers will eat lunch at the top, and retrace their steps back to the trailhead by 1 p.m. All ages ready to hike 3 miles in wet, possible icy or snowy conditions are welcome. Hikers should bring appropriate clothing, water, a packed lunch, and snowshoes or micro-spikes depending on conditions. The SLA can provide snowshoes for up to six participants if requested in advance.
For more information, or to sign up for this hike, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
