HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Monday, Aug. 19, from 2-4 p.m. for a guided hike along the Butterworth and Col Trail Loop. Now that the high heat of summer is almost over, it's time to take out the hiking gear, hit the trail and enjoy cooler temperatures. Over the next few months, there will be a hike scheduled each week. This is a great opportunity to learn about SLA's Squam Ranger program, meet other folks interested in hiking, and enjoy a day out on the trail.
This hike is a 3.5-mile loop hike covering Butterworth Trail to East Rattlesnake, Ridge Trail to Col Trail back down to Metcalf Road and then a road walk back to the Butterworth Trail parking area. The trail climbs moderately to East Rattlesnake, a gradual assent up the Ridge Trail, and a gentle decent down past a beaver swamp with views of the Squam Range on the way back. Timing is hard to predict since it depends on the hikers in the group. Folks are welcome to hike at their own pace as this is not a guided hike. Since hikes are weather dependent, the SLA will contact registrants if there is a change of plans.
This program is free and open to the public and all are welcome to attend. Registration is required by visiting www.squamlakes.org/events or calling 603-968-7336.
