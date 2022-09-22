Curious Bleu

Curious Bleu, a Scottish Highlander steer wearing his Clan MacKenzie tartan cap, met a real MacKenzie clanswoman Barbara Selvey from Sturbridge, Massachusetts. She was one of the 35,000 people who attended the 47th annual New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival in Lincoln.

The sound of bagpipes filled the air as Curious Bleu, looking rakish in his MacKenzie tartan cap, clip-clopped onto the parade grounds. Bleu, a 10-year-old Scottish Highlander steer, and his sidekick, year-old Daffodil, were part of the spectacle of the 47th annual New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival (hosted by NHSCOT) in Lincoln. They were there to add ambiance. After all, what could be more Scottish than Scottish Highlander cattle?

The 2022 celebration of all things Scottish, held on Sept. 16-18, included piping, sheep dog trials, Highland dancing, and music competitions (bands and solo musicians). The games also had "heavy athletic events" like the tug-o-war, the hammer throw, and tossing the caber in which competitors toss a 16 to 20 foot tapered pole that weighs 90-150 pounds — a skill every Scot should possess. Why do they throw a pole? Why not?

