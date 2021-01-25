PALM BAY, Fla. — Willis Robert Lott, 94, of Palm Bay, Florida, and formerly a long-time resident of Ashland, NH, peacefully passed away at home following a period of declining health on January 21, 2021.
Willis was born in Goffstown, New Hampshire, to his mother Edith Gove Lott on July 3, 1926. As a youth he attended school in Wentworth, New Hampshire, before enlisting with the U.S. Navy in 1944. During WWII, he was assigned to the USS Wasp (CV-18), joining her in the Admiralty Islands. During his distinguished years of service, he earned a WWII Victory Medal, American Area Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Area Medal with six stars, EAME Medal, and the Philippine Liberation Area Medal. In addition, he was awarded a Purple Heart as a survivor of the USS Wasp bombing 19 miles off the coast of Japan on March 19, 1945. He was forever a loyal patriot of our country and enjoyed attending Wasp reunions and his many lifelong friendships fostered over the years with other veterans and their families. Willis was one of the greatest generation, and his proud dedication to family and country exemplified who he was at his core.
After the war, Willis returned to his native New Hampshire and served as a police officer in Plymouth. It was in Plymouth that he met the love of his life, Jean (Smith) Lott, marrying her on December 3, 1950. Together they had six children: Brian, Christine, Sharon, Janet, Bradley, and Barry. Willis and Jean raised their large family in Ashland, New Hampshire. This past December they celebrated the milestone of their 70th wedding anniversary.
Willis went on to become a professional truck driver, working for Willy’s Express for many years before retiring to Florida. Willis loved to camp and to travel during the summertime with his family and explore the natural beauty of our country. When their kids were young, Willis and Jean were particularly fond of the national parks and took their children to explore 48 of our 50 states together. In retirement, Willis and Jean continued their travel adventures, with some of their favorite destinations including Alaska, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Australia and the east Pacific. They would eventually journey to five of the seven continents. Willis and Jean also made many good friends over the years in the residential park they retired to in Florida. Additionally, they looked forward to regular visits north to see lifelong friends and family in New Hampshire and these relationships sustained them their entire lives.
Willis is survived by his beloved wife Jean; along with his children, Brian (and wife Meg), Christine Andrews (and husband Lennie), all of Palm Bay, Florida, Sharon Lott of Rochester, New York, Janet Tapply of Windsor, Colorado, Brad of Melbourne, Florida, and Barry (and his wife Denise) of Allen, Texas. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Willis was preceded in death by his mother Edith and his brother Donald, both of Ashland, New Hampshire.
In keeping with his request, Willis will be cremated. The family plans to hold an intimate celebration of life in the Fall of 2021 with interment at the family plot in Wentworth, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or WWII Museum in New Orleans in his honor.
