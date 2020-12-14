LACONIA — William Paul Giguere, 87, of Lakeport, NH, and Sarasota, FL, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. His wife and daughter were by his side at Carlyle Place in Bedford in his final hours.
William was a lifelong resident of Laconia, the son of Adelard and Ruth (Brough) Giguere. At 17, he left high school to enlist in the United States Marines Corps. He served with pride in the First Marine Division Recon Company from 1952-55 during the Korean War. He was one of 11 children. Along with William, six of his brothers served in all branches of the military.
Following his military service, William worked as an apprentice for Chas. Gove Electrical Co. Years later, he founded his own company, Giguere Electric, Inc. which operated from 1970-2000. During the time that he managed his business, he mentored many young men and encouraged them to stay in school or go to trade school. He also employed many of them; former employees later purchased his business. Though he sold the business many years ago, it still operates under his name.
William was an active member of the Laconia Elks, American Legion Post #1, and the VFW Post 1670. He served as commander of the VFW Post 1670 for eight years and supported many functions during his time in the organization. While he was working and upon retirement, he served as a volunteer “Red Coat” at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. Upon retirement, he spent six months out of the year in Florida where he proudly offered his time at the Ted Williams Museum. He and his wife recently relocated to Bedford, NH, to be closer to family. Bill, as he was called by many, enjoyed golf, car racing, attending his Marine reunions, traveling, and spending time with family. He found joy with the loves of his life — his great-grandchildren. They will greatly miss having lunch with their “Papa” and spending holidays, birthdays, and playtime with him at his home. He will be remembered for his kindness and devotion to family.
William is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rita (Champagne) Giguere of Bedford; his daughter, Jari McNamee of Bedford and her companion, Ed Collins of Bedford; his granddaughters, Kristin Austin and her husband, Matthew of Bedford, and Ashley Bendiks and her husband, Jonas of Andover, MA; four great-grandchildren, Chase, Davis, Logan, and Cora; two brothers, Maurice and David Giguere; and sister, Joann Price. He was predeceased by five brothers, Robert, John, Donald, and Norman Giguere, and George Harris, as well as two sisters, Margaret Fanny and Arlene Little. In addition to his siblings, he was predeceased by his son-in-law, William McNamee.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours.
At a later date, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Bedford and a burial with military honors will take place at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
A Celebration of Life will also be held at a later date to be determined.
The Giguere Family wishes to extend their thanks to all the nurses, staff and employees of Carlyle’s Place who took such wonderful care of Bill. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Goldman and Dr. Mills for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 143 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246, Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115, or Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Attn: Ted Sylvester, PO Box 4002036, Des Moines, IA 50340-2036.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
