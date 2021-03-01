NORTHFIELD — William E. “Billy” Keyser, 63, of Northfield, died with his family around him on February 26, 2021 after a brief illness.
He was born in Franklin on May 23, 1957 the son of Leslie “Bozo” Keyser and Dorothy (Prentice) Keyser. He graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1977 and resided in Northfield most of his life.
Billy worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver. Several years ago, he worked for Andrews Construction and recently as an owner operator and at Benevento Aggregates in Loudon.
He enjoyed playing his guitar and spending time with his mom and dad and family. Billy especially enjoyed riding his Harley and hanging with his nephew, Leslie.
Billy was a stock car racer for many years with his family earning championships at both Canaan Raceway and White Mountain Motorsport Park. He and his family also raced at several other tracks.
Family member include his parents, Dot and “Bozo” Keyser of Northfield; brothers and sisters, Sandra Bolduc of Las Vegas, Diane Keyser of Concord, Leslie “Butch” Keyser of Northfield, Esther Plizga of Northfield, Helene Gassett of Concord, and Sherry Berry of Candia; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Billy’s life will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to Northfield Police Dept., 138 Park St., Northfield, NH 03276.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting his family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
