LACONIA — William “Bill” R. Carter, 88, of 21 Ledges Drive, passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the Taylor Home Community.
Bill was born on Feb. 5, 1930, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Enos and Lucy (Hathaway) Carter. Raised in North Andover, Massachusetts, he graduated from Johnson High School and enlisted in the United States Navy. His service on submarines allowed him to see Hawaii and a great deal of the Orient, especially Japan.
Following his discharge, he married Catharine Fitzgerald of Lowell, Massachusetts. They moved to Georgetown, Massachusetts, where they raised their four children. After Cathy’s passing, Bill’s job offered him relocation to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
Bill married Betsy Fosburgh, and they made their home in the Taylor Community, Laconia, and then he then started gardening! Having seen the gardens in Japan, he utilized the effects of shade and texture, one plant to another, enjoying every minute he worked outside. Having his gardens chosen for the Opechee Garden Club Tour twice was a highlight and honor for him.
Bill was a member of the Laconia Congregational Church, and followed local happenings as long as he was able.
Bill is survived by his wife, Betsy Fosburgh, of Laconia; four children, Karen Forcier, Roger Carter and his wife, Doreen, Brenda Tully and Richard Carter; 10 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; a great-grandson; a niece and nephew and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Catharine Fitzgerald Carter, his brother, Robert Carter, and his son-in-law, Gary Forcier.
The family wishes to express their appreciation of the loving care extended to Bill at the Taylor Community.
A Reflection Service and reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, at Ledgeview, 21 Ledges Drive, Laconia. Friends are welcome.
Burial will be private in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Taylor Home Community, 435 Union Avenue, Laconia NH 03246; or to the Central NHVNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.