BELMONT — Wendelyn 'Wendy' Rae Haskell, 52, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, after a courageous, year-long battle with cancer.
Wendy was born on February 17, 1968 in Kittery, ME. She was a loving mother, nana, and wife to Jerry Wilson Haskell, whom she loved for 35 years.
She enjoyed spending time with family at York Beach and visiting Nubble Lighthouse. Camping, going to bingo with Jerry, fishing with her parents, and spending time at her grandparents' camp were some of her favorite past-times.
Wendy loved walking through an apple orchard on a crisp fall day and would not shy away from a cold Bud Light in the company of family and friends. She would give anything she had to help others in need.
Above all else, Wendy loved and dedicated her life to her family.
Wendy graduated from Laconia High School in 1986. She worked as a Licensed Nursing Assistant for 15 years and later for McDonald's and J. Jill.
Wendy and Jerry were blessed with seven daughters, Ashlea Haskell of Laconia, Allyson Edwards and her husband Dakota of Belmont, Aymme Haskell, Mariah Haskell, Marissa Haskell, and Maranda Haskell, all of Belmont. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Brandon, Bennett, and Willow of Belmont; brother, Douglas Neal and his wife Tracy of Meredith; sister, Patricia Morin and her husband Steven of Gilmanton; sister, Suzanne Sepulveda of Barnstead; and sister, Madeline McDonald and her husband John of Santa Clara, NY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her daughter Amanda Neal Haskell, her parents Arthur and Dorothy (MacLeod) Neal, and her sister, Becky Wimett.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 40 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling Hours will held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
