STRATHAM — With deep sorrow we announce the loss of Wayne Allen Williams, age 73, on May 3, 2021, at his home in Stratham, N., following a period of failing health.
Wayne was born of Wendell and Priscilla (Michaud) Williams on January 28, 1948 in Dover, NH, while his father, Wendell, was still in college at UNH. Wayne was extremely attached to his early life in Sanbornton, NH, in the Winnisquam area. His parents always had an open door at their home for Wayne’s and his sisters' friends. He graduated high school in Tilton, NH, in 1966. He attended Plymouth State College, UCLA in Los Angeles and UNH earning a master’s degree in English. He taught for a short while in both Raymond and Portsmouth, NH, schools and later retired from the State of New Hampshire.
He spent his boyhood pursuing outdoor adventures that carried to an adult passion for the earth and its waters. This involved hunting, fishing, sailing, diving, and camping excursions into remote wilderness areas. His expertise at gardening and his love of cooking, music, and tennis was known to all. Literature and writing also dominated his life. One of his stories was adapted as a play and read at Theatre By The Sea in Portsmouth, NH, but his heart was ever in the fields, woods, and mountains of N.H. In later years he often said, “There is no more beautiful place to live than northern New England.”
Wayne’s family will remember him as someone who ran his own race. His beloved circle of Portsmouth, NH, friends knew him for his consistent running, biking, and ever ready laugh and warm smile. Unfortunately, they also knew him for his inexhaustible supply of corny jokes. His famous puns caused much groaning and laughter, you could always count on them! Wayne treasured his friends.
He will be sorely missed by all who knew him, including his aunts, his uncle, three sisters, his brothers-in-law, and numerous niece and nephews. The great outdoor experiences he gave his nieces and nephews in childhood were memory making — including the fact that Uncle Wayne could always return them home at the end of the day! His beautiful hounds Fletcher and Sleuie gave special love and meaning to his days.
Wayne taught by example those he knew and loved to live their chosen lives to the fullest. He never ended communication with anyone without leaving them with his special farewell: “Off the northwest winds!” May God’s northwest winds carry you gently and envelope you in peace, dear brother Wayne.
His sisters are Marsha Williams and family of Stratham, NH, area; Carol Dee, husband John and family of Lanikai, Hawaii; and Gail Toussaint, husband Reggie and family of No. Berwick, Maine.
A gathering of remembrance for Wayne will be announced at a later date for family and friends.
